IL: MCT Brings Back Free Youth Passes
Beginning May 29, all students in Madison County will have the opportunity to ride MCT busses for free with the 2017 MCT Summer Youth Pass. The program, in its 10th year, provides free unlimited rides on MCT's fixed-route busses from Memorial Day to Labor Day.
