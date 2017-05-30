Foster honored by Edwardsville Rotary Club
This May, the Edwardsville Rotary Club honored Edwardsville High School student Madelyn Foster with the Student of the Month Award. Nominated by a Theater Arts teacher Kate Motley, Madelyn will be attending University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign next fall and major in Journalism with a double minor in Political Science and Spanish.
