Foster honored by Edwardsville Rotary...

Foster honored by Edwardsville Rotary Club

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 26 Read more: RiverBender.com

This May, the Edwardsville Rotary Club honored Edwardsville High School student Madelyn Foster with the Student of the Month Award. Nominated by a Theater Arts teacher Kate Motley, Madelyn will be attending University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign next fall and major in Journalism with a double minor in Political Science and Spanish.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Edwardsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
America first 15 hr AppleSeed 2
organized stalking? (Feb '15) 15 hr BullPup 26
Airplane Park Pilot Mannequin Jun 1 Concern Citizen 6... 1
Timothy Clark Murder 1980 (Aug '11) May 27 motherof2 33
marquitta davis (Jul '11) May 22 Knowing 5
traduction (Jan '15) May 22 Johnny Mac 3
Dead Beat Dads of Collinsville!! Post then & ro... (Dec '11) May 20 Dave 46
See all Edwardsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Edwardsville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Madison County was issued at June 04 at 9:58PM CDT

Edwardsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Edwardsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. U.S. Open
 

Edwardsville, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,241 • Total comments across all topics: 281,520,475

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC