Famed U.S. Navy A7E Corsair plane at ...

Famed U.S. Navy A7E Corsair plane at Edwardsville Township Park goes down for restoration

The famed U.S. Navy A7E Corsair on display is being lowered from the display pylon by Keller Construction Monday morning at Robert C. Stille Edwardsville Township Community Park. Edwardsville Township Supervisor Frank Miles and other staff are on hand this morning as the plane comes off its display for restoration.

