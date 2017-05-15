Famed U.S. Navy A7E Corsair plane at Edwardsville Township Park goes down for restoration
The famed U.S. Navy A7E Corsair on display is being lowered from the display pylon by Keller Construction Monday morning at Robert C. Stille Edwardsville Township Community Park. Edwardsville Township Supervisor Frank Miles and other staff are on hand this morning as the plane comes off its display for restoration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.
Add your comments below
Edwardsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ryan alamia (Jul '13)
|22 hr
|Big boy steve
|2
|Nicole Miller Staunton paramedic
|May 14
|Lets b Frank
|4
|Robert maintenance guy hotel selling meth in hotel
|May 13
|Pissedoftaxpayer
|3
|unmarked cars are taking pictures on the 4000 b...
|May 10
|Lmao
|19
|who remembers? (Dec '08)
|May 3
|RoundUp
|138
|Has anyone seen Amy Mattingly around Troy, High... (Jul '15)
|May 3
|Spanky
|11
|Cute
|May 2
|JimenyCrickets
|3
Find what you want!
Search Edwardsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC