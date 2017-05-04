Edwardsville Police Department seeks help in identifying robbery suspect
The Edwardsville Police Department has asked for assistance in identifying a suspect in an armed robbery which occurred at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, April 28, 2017, at Ron's Shell Station, 121 E. Vandalia St. Edwardsville Police said the suspect is a black male, described as in his late teens to early 20's, 5'5"-5'10" tall and weighing approximately 175-200 pounds. He was wearing a light gray hooded sweatshirt, dark pants and oversized sunglasses.
