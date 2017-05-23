Edwardsville Parks and Rec. announces...

Edwardsville Parks and Rec. announces summer Yoga in the Park program

The Edwardsville Parks and Recreation Department is offering free yoga classes on Saturdays from 9am to 10am at Leclaire Lake Park. Yoga in the Park is starting Saturday, June 3rd through Saturday, September 2nd.

