Edwardsville Fire Department plans search and rescue training at Vandalia Street building

As part of its ongoing training program, the Edwardsville Fire Department plans to conduct search and rescue training evolutions at 405 E. Vandalia Street beginning later this week. The building, formerly used for a variety of retail businesses including a used book shop and antiques, is slated for demolition by St. Boniface Church to address parking issues.

