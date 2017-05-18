East Park Street in Edwardsville will...

East Park Street in Edwardsville will be closed for sanitary sewer repair for two days

Beginning at 6 a.m. Wednesday, May 17, 2017, Baxmeyer Construction will be closing East Park Street in Edwardsville for sanitary sewer repair from South Buchanan Street to South Kansas Street. This closure will be in effect through Thursday, May 18, 2017.

