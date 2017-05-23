Dine out for the State House Circle P...

Dine out for the State House Circle Project

As you begin making your summer plans, be sure to include supporting beautification efforts for your community! Pride, Incorporated is making it easy by partnering with some of your favorite local restaurants to host a Dine Out every Tuesday in June. Grab your friends and enjoy great food while supporting local businesses and helping us raise funds for the State House Circle Project.

