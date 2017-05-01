Decatur man arrested for sexual assau...

Decatur man arrested for sexual assault, other charges

23 hrs ago Read more: WAND-TV Decatur

A man has been arrested for sexually assaulting a woman that had an active restraining order against him, according to the Decatur Police Department. Decatur police say the victim reported the assault during the early morning hours of April 20. Officers spoke with the victim, who said her ex-boyfriend, who she identified as Shalen Dozier, 29, broke into her house, sexually assaulted her, and took her cell phone when she tried to call police.

