Centralia to host SIUE's SBDC for the Metro East on June 21

The Centralia Economic Development Office invites local business owners and entrepreneurs throughout the region to meet the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Small Business Development Center staff on Wednesday, June 21, at Centralia City Hall, located at 222 South Poplar Street. The four-hour SBDC Community Day will begin at noon with a one-hour "Starting a Small Business in Illinois" workshop.

