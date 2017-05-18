Centralia to host SIUE's SBDC for the Metro East on June 21
The Centralia Economic Development Office invites local business owners and entrepreneurs throughout the region to meet the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Small Business Development Center staff on Wednesday, June 21, at Centralia City Hall, located at 222 South Poplar Street. The four-hour SBDC Community Day will begin at noon with a one-hour "Starting a Small Business in Illinois" workshop.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.
Add your comments below
Edwardsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dead Beat Dads of Collinsville!! Post then & ro... (Dec '11)
|Sat
|Dave
|46
|Dope house shot up
|Sat
|Johnny Mac
|2
|Danny Guffey wanted criminal. (Sep '16)
|May 18
|Wtfss
|17
|Nicole Miller Staunton paramedic
|May 17
|FrankOPinion
|5
|ryan alamia (Jul '13)
|May 15
|Big boy steve
|2
|Robert maintenance guy hotel selling meth in hotel
|May 13
|Pissedoftaxpayer
|3
|unmarked cars are taking pictures on the 4000 b...
|May 10
|Lmao
|19
Find what you want!
Search Edwardsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC