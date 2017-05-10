Bush Pest celebrates 50 years

In April 1967, Leonard and Virginia Bush started Bush Pest Control, with a little help in the field with Leonard's father, Richard. Today, the Bushes' son Darrell, his wife Pam and their daughter, Office Manager Brandy Bush-Hosto continue the family tradition as Bush Termite and Pest Control in Edwardsville, Ill., with eight employees.

