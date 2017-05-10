Bush Pest celebrates 50 years
In April 1967, Leonard and Virginia Bush started Bush Pest Control, with a little help in the field with Leonard's father, Richard. Today, the Bushes' son Darrell, his wife Pam and their daughter, Office Manager Brandy Bush-Hosto continue the family tradition as Bush Termite and Pest Control in Edwardsville, Ill., with eight employees.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pest Control.
Add your comments below
Edwardsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Robert maintenance guy hotel selling meth in hotel
|Thu
|MaintenanceBoss
|2
|unmarked cars are taking pictures on the 4000 b...
|Wed
|Lmao
|19
|Nicole Miller Staunton paramedic
|May 7
|Straight up
|2
|who remembers? (Dec '08)
|May 3
|RoundUp
|138
|Has anyone seen Amy Mattingly around Troy, High... (Jul '15)
|May 3
|Spanky
|11
|Cute
|May 2
|JimenyCrickets
|3
|Thursday morning raid in Wood River by Granite ...
|Apr 30
|Shocked
|1
Find what you want!
Search Edwardsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC