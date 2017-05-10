Bush Pest celebrates 50 years

Bush Pest celebrates 50 years

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Pest Control

In April 1967, Leonard and Virginia Bush started Bush Pest Control, with a little help in the field with Leonard's father, Richard. Today, the Bushes' son Darrell, his wife Pam and their daughter, Office Manager Brandy Bush-Hosto continue the family tradition as Bush Termite and Pest Control in Edwardsville, Ill., with eight employees.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pest Control.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Edwardsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Robert maintenance guy hotel selling meth in hotel Thu MaintenanceBoss 2
unmarked cars are taking pictures on the 4000 b... Wed Lmao 19
Nicole Miller Staunton paramedic May 7 Straight up 2
who remembers? (Dec '08) May 3 RoundUp 138
Has anyone seen Amy Mattingly around Troy, High... (Jul '15) May 3 Spanky 11
Cute May 2 JimenyCrickets 3
News Thursday morning raid in Wood River by Granite ... Apr 30 Shocked 1
See all Edwardsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Edwardsville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Madison County was issued at May 12 at 10:59AM CDT

Edwardsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Edwardsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Edwardsville, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,914 • Total comments across all topics: 280,959,827

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC