Bertels fulfills his lofty goal of Academic Signing Day
Bertels came up with the idea of an academic signing day at Edwardsville High School and it was an instant hit Friday morning. Several parents and students attended the first academic signing day and EHS Principal Dennis Cramsey and Bertels could not be more proud of the outcome.
