Young Authors honored at 27th annual conference in Edwardsville

Students from around Madison County were honored and celebrated for their love of writing at the 27th Annual Young Authors's Conference. Over 400 students from kindergarten through eighth grade, from both private and public schools, were invited to Edwardsville High School to share their stories written for the Young Authors program with others and receive some awards for their achievements in writing.

