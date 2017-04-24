Wildey Theatre to offer photo opportunities for EHS prom attendees
The Wildey Theatre in Downtown Edwardsville will again have a photo opportunity for those attending the Edwardsville High School prom this year, Wildey General Manager Al Canal announced today. "We will have Edwardsville High School Prom 2017 on the north marquee starting in the morning until late evening," Canal said.
