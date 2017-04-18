Week filled with films, performances set at the Wildey Theatre
The Wildey Theatre, located at 252 N. Main St. in Edwardsville, has filled this week's schedule with amazing musical performances and renowned film screenings. At 7 p.m. Monday, April 17, St. Gregory Church, Granite City's "Hrayr" ARF Gomideh, "Antranig," AYF "Rubena," and ARS Chapters, are proud to host a free screening of the film, "Orphans of the Genocides."
