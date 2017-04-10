Voters in Madison, St. Clair reject c...

Voters in Madison, St. Clair reject countywide taxes

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Legal Record

Madison County saw defeat of 1 cents sales tax proposal to benefit area school districts with 22,105 voting against the measure and 21,846 voting for it. In St. Clair County, voters rejected both a 1 percent sales tax for law enforcement related-agencies on a 26,407 to 16,154 vote - and a 1 percent sales tax for school district facilities - on a 23,999 to 18,616 vote.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Legal Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Edwardsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cute 9 hr I know 1
brittany hitch (Apr '15) 21 hr EastaBunny 6
Timothy Clark Murder 1980 (Aug '11) 21 hr SeekJustice 32
Nicole Miller-Gulley works at Maryville and Sta... 21 hr ConcernGrimm 3
Any bi/gay want to hook up? (Aug '15) Sun Leslie 4
J. Pugh Apr 8 I know 1
News Prop E Succeeds: Edwardsville proposition passe... Apr 5 MovedOutToo 2
See all Edwardsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Edwardsville Forum Now

Edwardsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Edwardsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Iraq
 

Edwardsville, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,431 • Total comments across all topics: 280,231,933

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC