Voters in Madison, St. Clair reject countywide taxes

Madison County saw defeat of 1 cents sales tax proposal to benefit area school districts with 22,105 voting against the measure and 21,846 voting for it. In St. Clair County, voters rejected both a 1 percent sales tax for law enforcement related-agencies on a 26,407 to 16,154 vote - and a 1 percent sales tax for school district facilities - on a 23,999 to 18,616 vote.

