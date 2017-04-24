Students volunteer locally during L&C Cares
GODFREY As a tribute to National Volunteer Week, more than 100 L&C students are participating in "Lewis and Clark Cares," a week of volunteering that runs April 23-29. "L&C Cares helps students connect with community organizations and encourages personal growth and empowerment through community service," said Student Activities Coordinator Jared Hennings.
