State budget gridlock forces another Northeastern campus shutdown

Northeastern Illinois University is temporarily shutting down and furloughing employees for the second time in four weeks, the latest sign of escalating havoc unfolding at college campuses through a 22-monthlong state budget deadlock. The Northwest Side campus will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday, and again May 1, interim President Richard Helldobler announced Friday afternoon.

