SIUE's Kimmel Leadership Awards celebrates service, leadership
Southern Illinois University Edwardsville students, faculty staff and surrounding community members were recognized for their outstanding contributions to leadership and service during the 2017 Kimmel Leadership Awards Ceremony held Monday, April 24 in the Morris University Center Meridian Ballroom. More than 150 individuals and organizations were honored with such accolades as outstanding student leader and emerging student leader, rotary student leader of the month and organization, program and advisor of the year, among others.
