SIUE student shot and killed in St. Louis

Wednesday Apr 5

The 18-year-old killed in a shooting and car crash in St. Louis early Tuesday was a student at SIU-Edwardsville. Khiry Taggart, 18, of Chicago, was identified Tuesday as the young man found dead in a crashed car at about 12:45 a.m. Tuesday near New Halls Ferry and Green Grass Drive in St. Louis.

