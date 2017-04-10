SIUE School of Nursing hosts 10th Annual Scholarship and Award Luncheon
The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Nursing celebrated student achievement and gratefully acknowledged its donors during the 10th Annual Scholarship and Award Luncheon held Wednesday, April 12 in the Morris University Center. Scholarships worth approximately $26,000 were awarded to 39 student recipients.
