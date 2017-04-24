SIUE School of Education, Health and ...

SIUE School of Education, Health and Human Behavior celebrates student achievement

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: RiverBender.com

The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Education, Health and Human Behavior honored student achievement and expressed gratitude for donor support during its annual Honors Day celebration, held Saturday, April 22 in the Morris University Center Conference Center. Approximately 200 students, parents, donors, sponsors, faculty and staff were in attendance as more than 40 students were awarded scholarships totaling nearly $11,000.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Edwardsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
double murder in 74 or so (Dec '10) 7 hr RRBum 31
unmarked cars are taking pictures on the 4000 b... 10 hr Lmao 16
Dead Beat Dads of Collinsville!! Post then & ro... (Dec '11) Apr 21 Vincent 44
What bars to meet women 45 to 60 y/o Apr 20 Gerry Tall 2
brittany hitch (Apr '15) Apr 15 nunya 7
Nicole Miller-Gulley Apr 13 I know 3
mikey cuvar (Mar '11) Apr 13 FriendOMike 8
See all Edwardsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Edwardsville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Madison County was issued at April 26 at 5:49AM CDT

Edwardsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Edwardsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Edwardsville, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,741 • Total comments across all topics: 280,577,616

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC