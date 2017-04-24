SIUE School of Education, Health and Human Behavior celebrates student achievement

The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Education, Health and Human Behavior honored student achievement and expressed gratitude for donor support during its annual Honors Day celebration, held Saturday, April 22 in the Morris University Center Conference Center. Approximately 200 students, parents, donors, sponsors, faculty and staff were in attendance as more than 40 students were awarded scholarships totaling nearly $11,000.

