SIUE Meridian Society hosts philanthropy workshop, invests in SIUE community-based projects
The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Meridian Society hosted the Women's Philanthropy and Leadership Workshop on Thursday, April 6 in the Morris University Center. Nearly 120 attendees learned about engaged philanthropy and participated in roundtable discussions on philanthropic areas of focus such as education, poverty, sustainability and disaster relief.
