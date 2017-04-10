SIUE International Studies Day broade...

SIUE International Studies Day broadens perspectives, fosters interest in global careers

The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville College of Arts and Sciences' International Studies Program hosted International Studies Day on Thursday, April 6 in the Morris University Center's Meridian Ballroom. More than 150 students, faculty and community members attended the day's events which featured expert panels on key international issues and careers, as well as film presentations, an artistic performance and a trivia night.

