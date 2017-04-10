SIUE Graduate Admissions hosts open house for prospective students

The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Office of Graduate Admissions will host an open house from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday, April 12 in the Morris University Center Oak and Redbud Rooms. Prospective graduate students will receive information on SIUE's more than 70 master's programs, post-baccalaureate certificates, specialist degrees, doctoral degrees and cooperative doctoral programs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.