Senior Sarah Pistorius Takes Third in Vocal Competition
DePauw University senior Sarah Pistorius, a mezzo-soprano and vocal performance major in the DePauw School of Music, is the third place winner of the Southern Illinois Young Artist Organization's annual vocal music competition. for the purpose of Encouraging Excellence in the Arts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGRE-FM Greencastle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Edwardsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|brittany hitch (Apr '15)
|9 hr
|EastaBunny
|6
|Timothy Clark Murder 1980 (Aug '11)
|9 hr
|SeekJustice
|32
|Nicole Miller-Gulley works at Maryville and Sta...
|9 hr
|ConcernGrimm
|3
|Any bi/gay want to hook up? (Aug '15)
|Sun
|Leslie
|4
|J. Pugh
|Sat
|I know
|1
|Prop E Succeeds: Edwardsville proposition passe...
|Apr 5
|MovedOutToo
|2
|gay 13 year old in edwardsville illinois looki... (Feb '15)
|Apr 3
|Serj
|9
Find what you want!
Search Edwardsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC