Senior Sarah Pistorius Takes Third in...

Senior Sarah Pistorius Takes Third in Vocal Competition

DePauw University senior Sarah Pistorius, a mezzo-soprano and vocal performance major in the DePauw School of Music, is the third place winner of the Southern Illinois Young Artist Organization's annual vocal music competition. for the purpose of Encouraging Excellence in the Arts.

