Scholarship applications available for low-income students in Madison County

Fourteen students will be selected to receive a $1,500 scholarship for the 2017-2018 school year through the Community Services Block Grant program. Scholarship will be awarded to students who are or will be attending Lewis and Clark Community College, Southwestern Illinois College and Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.

