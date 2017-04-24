Research and creative activities featured at Undergraduate Scholars Showcase
Outstanding research and creative activities were featured during Southern Illinois University Edwardsville's Undergraduate Scholars Showcase held Thursday, April 27, in the Morris University Center. The event highlighted the depth and variety of learning experiences offered through the University's Senior Assignment and Undergraduate Research and Creative Activities programs.
