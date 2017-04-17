Rauner's proposed cuts show difficult...

Rauner's proposed cuts show difficulty in reducing spending

SPRINGFIELD – In a two-year stalemate over how to drag Illinois out of a $5 billion deficit and get on top of $13 billion in past-due bills, Gov. Bruce Rauner has been under pressure to show where he would cut the spending he says is necessary. But lost in the political cat-and-mouse between the Republican governor and the Democrats who control the Legislature are real spending reductions that Rauner proposed in his annual budget plan two months ago.

