Rauner's proposed cuts show difficulty in reducing spending
SPRINGFIELD – In a two-year stalemate over how to drag Illinois out of a $5 billion deficit and get on top of $13 billion in past-due bills, Gov. Bruce Rauner has been under pressure to show where he would cut the spending he says is necessary. But lost in the political cat-and-mouse between the Republican governor and the Democrats who control the Legislature are real spending reductions that Rauner proposed in his annual budget plan two months ago.
Edwardsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|brittany hitch (Apr '15)
|Sat
|nunya
|7
|unmarked cars are taking pictures on the 4000 b...
|Apr 14
|Lmao
|15
|Nicole Miller-Gulley
|Apr 13
|I know
|3
|mikey cuvar (Mar '11)
|Apr 13
|FriendOMike
|8
|Cute
|Apr 11
|I know
|1
|Timothy Clark Murder 1980 (Aug '11)
|Apr 11
|SeekJustice
|32
|Nicole Miller-Gulley works at Maryville and Sta...
|Apr 11
|ConcernGrimm
|3
