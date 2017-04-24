Rauner seeks to oust improperly hired employees
The administration of Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner says it wants a judge to decide whether state employees who were improperly hired under former Gov. Pat Quinn should keep union contract job protections. Rauner's office says in a statement Wednesday at least 36 employees who were improperly hired into Illinois Department of Transportation positions remain employed with the state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.
Add your comments below
Edwardsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What was going on with all the cops Saturday ni...
|Wed
|BenldSheriff
|2
|double murder in 74 or so (Dec '10)
|Wed
|RRBum
|31
|unmarked cars are taking pictures on the 4000 b...
|Wed
|Lmao
|16
|Dead Beat Dads of Collinsville!! Post then & ro... (Dec '11)
|Apr 21
|Vincent
|44
|What bars to meet women 45 to 60 y/o
|Apr 20
|Gerry Tall
|2
|brittany hitch (Apr '15)
|Apr 15
|nunya
|7
|Nicole Miller-Gulley
|Apr 13
|I know
|3
Find what you want!
Search Edwardsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC