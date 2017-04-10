Prop E Succeeds: Edwardsville proposition passes by overwhelming margin
There are 2 comments on the RiverBender.com story from Wednesday Apr 5, titled Prop E Succeeds: Edwardsville proposition passes by overwhelming margin. In it, RiverBender.com reports that:
Proposition E, which increases funding for Edwardsville School District 7, passed by an overwhelming margin Tuesday night with a vote of 8,618 to 5,804 with 49 of 49 precincts reporting. On the ballot, Proposition E read: "Shall the maximum tax rate for educational purposes for Edwardsville Community Unit School District No.
#1 Wednesday Apr 5
Priced me out of madison county and illinios...goodbye illinios, nobody will want to buy in madison county and drive price of houses down, my house will be for sale this summer (someone else can pay for it)
Saint Louis, MO
#2 Wednesday Apr 5
Great move on your part. Many to follow. It all began with the crooked Illinois politicians and now the county is wanting more money. It will be a rough road ahead for Illinoisians.
