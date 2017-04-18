Old Madison Mutual Building is demolished, stage set for shopping center development
The old Madison Mutual Building demolition is finished and now the Town Centre Shopping Center shopping area land work can begin. The shopping area will be located in the new business district in the southeast intersection of Governor's Parkway and St. Louis Road.
