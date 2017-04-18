Old Madison Mutual Building is demoli...

Old Madison Mutual Building is demolished, stage set for shopping center development

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: RiverBender.com

The old Madison Mutual Building demolition is finished and now the Town Centre Shopping Center shopping area land work can begin. The shopping area will be located in the new business district in the southeast intersection of Governor's Parkway and St. Louis Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Edwardsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
brittany hitch (Apr '15) Apr 15 nunya 7
unmarked cars are taking pictures on the 4000 b... Apr 14 Lmao 15
Nicole Miller-Gulley Apr 13 I know 3
mikey cuvar (Mar '11) Apr 13 FriendOMike 8
Cute Apr 11 I know 1
Timothy Clark Murder 1980 (Aug '11) Apr 11 SeekJustice 32
Nicole Miller-Gulley works at Maryville and Sta... Apr 11 ConcernGrimm 3
See all Edwardsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Edwardsville Forum Now

Edwardsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Edwardsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Edwardsville, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,831 • Total comments across all topics: 280,410,957

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC