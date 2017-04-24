National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day set for April 29, 2017

State's Attorney Tom Gibbons, Coroner Steve Nonn, and Sheriff John Lakin are once again encouraging Madison County residents to bring their expired, or unwanted, prescription or over-the-counter medications to Edwardsville as part of the National Take-Back Initiative sponsored by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration . The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.

