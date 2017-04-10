Miles, Jackstadt, Morrison post key wins in Edwardsville, Glen Carbon races

Robert Jackstadt defeated Steven Slemmer 2,333 to 1,481 with 14 precincts reporting in a key Glen Carbon mayor race on Tuesday night. In another key Edwardsville area race, Frank Miles won the Edwardsville Township Supervisor race over Barth Legate by a projected two to one margin with the vote tallies still unofficial.

