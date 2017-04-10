Main Street Community Center to host ...

Main Street Community Center to host 'Coffee with Katie' event

EDWARDSVILLE State Representative Katie Stuart and Main Street Community Center invite you to "Coffee with Katie" on Tuesday, April 18th from 10:00-11:00am at the Center, 1003 North Main Street, Edwardsville. Join Representative Stuart for a cup of coffee and conversation about state and local issues that matter to you.

