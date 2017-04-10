Madison County Election Results Round Up
The following are a select list of election results from around Madison County, courtesy of Madison County Clerk Debra Ming-Mendoza: The proposed 1 percent sales tax increase to benefit education within the county has been voted down with over 22,100 votes. Alton Mayor Brant Walker has retained his position as mayor after defeating Scott Dixon, Joshua Young and Dan Rauschkolb.
