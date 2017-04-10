Madison County Election Results Round Up

Madison County Election Results Round Up

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 5 Read more: RiverBender.com

The following are a select list of election results from around Madison County, courtesy of Madison County Clerk Debra Ming-Mendoza: The proposed 1 percent sales tax increase to benefit education within the county has been voted down with over 22,100 votes. Alton Mayor Brant Walker has retained his position as mayor after defeating Scott Dixon, Joshua Young and Dan Rauschkolb.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Edwardsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
brittany hitch (Apr '15) 9 hr EastaBunny 6
Timothy Clark Murder 1980 (Aug '11) 9 hr SeekJustice 32
Nicole Miller-Gulley works at Maryville and Sta... 9 hr ConcernGrimm 3
Any bi/gay want to hook up? (Aug '15) Sun Leslie 4
J. Pugh Sat I know 1
News Prop E Succeeds: Edwardsville proposition passe... Apr 5 MovedOutToo 2
gay 13 year old in edwardsville illinois looki... (Feb '15) Apr 3 Serj 9
See all Edwardsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Edwardsville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Madison County was issued at April 11 at 10:14AM CDT

Edwardsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Edwardsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Edwardsville, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,261 • Total comments across all topics: 280,219,949

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC