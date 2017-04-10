Liquor Control Commission underage co...

Liquor Control Commission underage compliance report released for Madison county

On April 05, 2017, the Illinois Liquor Control Commission , in conjunction with the Edwardsville Police Department , conducted 24 underage compliance check . During the operation, there were 9 prior violator re-tested for compliance.

