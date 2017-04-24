Kimmel Leadership Awards Ceremony celebrates service and leadership
Southern Illinois University Edwardsville students, faculty staff and surrounding community members were recognized for their outstanding contributions to leadership and service during the 2017 Kimmel Leadership Awards Ceremony held Monday, April 24 in the Morris University Center Meridian Ballroom. More than 150 individuals and organizations were honored with such accolades as outstanding student leader and emerging student leader, rotary student leader of the month and organization, program and advisor of the year, among others.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.
Add your comments below
Edwardsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What was going on with all the cops Saturday ni...
|8 hr
|BenldSheriff
|2
|double murder in 74 or so (Dec '10)
|16 hr
|RRBum
|31
|unmarked cars are taking pictures on the 4000 b...
|19 hr
|Lmao
|16
|Dead Beat Dads of Collinsville!! Post then & ro... (Dec '11)
|Apr 21
|Vincent
|44
|What bars to meet women 45 to 60 y/o
|Apr 20
|Gerry Tall
|2
|brittany hitch (Apr '15)
|Apr 15
|nunya
|7
|Nicole Miller-Gulley
|Apr 13
|I know
|3
Find what you want!
Search Edwardsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC