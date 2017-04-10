Gori Julian & Associates, P.C.'s, D. ...

Gori Julian & Associates, P.C.'s, D. Todd Mathews named to a...

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 14 Read more: RiverBender.com

Gori Julian & Associates, P.C.'s, D. Todd Mathews named to a leadership position in Nationwide Eliquis Multi-District Litigation EDWARDSVILLE Gori Julian & Associates, P.C. today announced that attorney D. Todd Mathews has been named a member of the Plaintiff Steering Committee for the Eliquis Products Liability Litigation Multi District Litigation by Honorable Judge Denise L. Cote of the United States District Court, Southern District. Judge Cote appointed Mathews to serve on the Plaintiff Steering Committee to lead the litigation for all cases filed throughout the country in Federal Courts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Edwardsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
brittany hitch (Apr '15) Sat nunya 7
unmarked cars are taking pictures on the 4000 b... Apr 14 Lmao 15
Nicole Miller-Gulley Apr 13 I know 3
mikey cuvar (Mar '11) Apr 13 FriendOMike 8
Cute Apr 11 I know 1
Timothy Clark Murder 1980 (Aug '11) Apr 11 SeekJustice 32
Nicole Miller-Gulley works at Maryville and Sta... Apr 11 ConcernGrimm 3
See all Edwardsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Edwardsville Forum Now

Edwardsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Edwardsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Climate Change
 

Edwardsville, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,430 • Total comments across all topics: 280,348,850

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC