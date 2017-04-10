Gori Julian & Associates, P.C.'s, D. Todd Mathews named to a leadership position in Nationwide Eliquis Multi-District Litigation EDWARDSVILLE Gori Julian & Associates, P.C. today announced that attorney D. Todd Mathews has been named a member of the Plaintiff Steering Committee for the Eliquis Products Liability Litigation Multi District Litigation by Honorable Judge Denise L. Cote of the United States District Court, Southern District. Judge Cote appointed Mathews to serve on the Plaintiff Steering Committee to lead the litigation for all cases filed throughout the country in Federal Courts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.