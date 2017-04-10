Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois names Outstanding Graduating Girl Scouts

GLEN CARBON Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is pleased to announce that Kathleen McCracken from Edwardsville, Caroline Stewart from Belleville, and Kayli Worthey from Neoga, have been selected as its 2017 Outstanding Graduating Girl Scout Scholarship winners. The girls were recognized April 1 at GSSI's annual All That Glitters Ceremony held at the Holiday Inn in Mt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.