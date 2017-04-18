Four charged in home invasion/robbery near SIUE, bond set at $250,000

EDWARDSVILLE The Edwardsville Police Department has identified four persons of interest in a home invasion that occurred at 2 Campus Edge Drive Apartment 107, Edwardsville, at 8:08 p.m. on Feb 14, 2017. On March 1 and April 10, 2017, the subjects were charged with armed robbery and home invasion counts.

