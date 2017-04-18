Four charged in home invasion/robbery near SIUE, bond set at $250,000
EDWARDSVILLE The Edwardsville Police Department has identified four persons of interest in a home invasion that occurred at 2 Campus Edge Drive Apartment 107, Edwardsville, at 8:08 p.m. on Feb 14, 2017. On March 1 and April 10, 2017, the subjects were charged with armed robbery and home invasion counts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.
Add your comments below
Edwardsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dead Beat Dads of Collinsville!! Post then & ro... (Dec '11)
|Apr 21
|Vincent
|44
|What bars to meet women 45 to 60 y/o
|Apr 20
|Gerry Tall
|2
|brittany hitch (Apr '15)
|Apr 15
|nunya
|7
|unmarked cars are taking pictures on the 4000 b...
|Apr 14
|Lmao
|15
|Nicole Miller-Gulley
|Apr 13
|I know
|3
|mikey cuvar (Mar '11)
|Apr 13
|FriendOMike
|8
|Cute
|Apr 11
|I know
|1
Find what you want!
Search Edwardsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC