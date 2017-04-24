EHS students, faculty evacuate Friday morning with fire drill, but everything is safe
The Edwardsville Fire Department responded quickly to Edwardsville High School at 11:40 a.m. Friday after the fire alarm was activated due to a smoke beam detector alarm in the main Lucco-Jackson Gymnasium. The Edwardsville Fire Department quickly determined that an acoustic panel had fallen in line with a smoke beam detector which sounded the alarm, Edwardsville High School Principal Dennis Cramsey said in a release to parents.
