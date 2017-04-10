Edwardsville's Doc's Smokehouse named...

Edwardsville's Doc's Smokehouse named to 'Best of Best Barbecue' List

Now when people are searching for the most succulent, flavorful barbecue in America, Doc's Smokehouse & Catering will be on the list. Doc's Smokehouse was named to the National Barbecue News' "Best of the Best Barbecue Restaurants in America!" Doc's is the first, and currently the only, barbecue restaurant to achieve this honor in the St. Louis metro area.

