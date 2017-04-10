Edwardsville's Doc's Smokehouse named to 'Best of Best Barbecue' List
Now when people are searching for the most succulent, flavorful barbecue in America, Doc's Smokehouse & Catering will be on the list. Doc's Smokehouse was named to the National Barbecue News' "Best of the Best Barbecue Restaurants in America!" Doc's is the first, and currently the only, barbecue restaurant to achieve this honor in the St. Louis metro area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.
Add your comments below
Edwardsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|unmarked cars are taking pictures on the 4000 b...
|7 hr
|Lmao
|15
|Nicole Miller-Gulley
|11 hr
|I know
|3
|mikey cuvar (Mar '11)
|13 hr
|FriendOMike
|8
|Cute
|Tue
|I know
|1
|brittany hitch (Apr '15)
|Apr 11
|EastaBunny
|6
|Timothy Clark Murder 1980 (Aug '11)
|Apr 11
|SeekJustice
|32
|Nicole Miller-Gulley works at Maryville and Sta...
|Apr 11
|ConcernGrimm
|3
Find what you want!
Search Edwardsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC