Edwardsville Township, EHS Tennis to host free tennis clinic
Edwardsville Township Supervisor Frank Miles and Edwardsville High School Tennis Coach David Lipe today announced that a free tennis clinic will be held on April 12, 2017 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at the Robert C. Stille Edwardsville Township Community Park, located at 6368 Center Grove Road in Edwardsville. Children in kindergarten through third grade are invited to attend and no registration is necessary.
