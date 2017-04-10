Edwardsville Police participate in Bu...

Edwardsville Police participate in ButterBurgers & Badges

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 14 Read more: RiverBender.com

The Edwardsville Police Department will be participating in ButterBurgers & Badges, a fundraiser benefiting Special Olympics Illinois from 4 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 18 at Culver's. Local law enforcement will serve patrons and all the tips and a portion of the profits will go to Special Olympics Illinois.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Edwardsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
brittany hitch (Apr '15) Sat nunya 7
unmarked cars are taking pictures on the 4000 b... Apr 14 Lmao 15
Nicole Miller-Gulley Apr 13 I know 3
mikey cuvar (Mar '11) Apr 13 FriendOMike 8
Cute Apr 11 I know 1
Timothy Clark Murder 1980 (Aug '11) Apr 11 SeekJustice 32
Nicole Miller-Gulley works at Maryville and Sta... Apr 11 ConcernGrimm 3
See all Edwardsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Edwardsville Forum Now

Edwardsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Edwardsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Edwardsville, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,128 • Total comments across all topics: 280,363,985

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC