Edwardsville Police participate in ButterBurgers & Badges
The Edwardsville Police Department will be participating in ButterBurgers & Badges, a fundraiser benefiting Special Olympics Illinois from 4 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 18 at Culver's. Local law enforcement will serve patrons and all the tips and a portion of the profits will go to Special Olympics Illinois.
