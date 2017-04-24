Edwardsville Police Culver's fundraiser rates big success once again
The Edwardsville Police Department is known for its service well beyond the normal routine of being officers, and it showed once again at Culver's this week. Edwardsville Police Department members held its annual ButterBurgers and Badges Special Olympics fundraiser at Culver's this past week and once again it was positively received by the community.
