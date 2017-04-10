Edwardsville Fire Department quickly ...

Edwardsville Fire Department quickly extinguishes potentially dangerous fire

The Edwardsville Fire Department is always quick to respond to scenes and that paid off Monday afternoon in what could have been a potentially devastating fire in the 6500 block of Fox Lake Drive. The call to the Edwardsville Fire Department came in at 4:55 p.m. and was started apparently by a lightning strike with no one home.

