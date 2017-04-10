Edwardsville Beautification and Tree Commission announces Green Thumb Awards
The public is invited to nominate a residence, neighborhood, commercial, or public property within the city limits that enhances the beauty of Edwardsville. This is an opportunity to show your gratitude to those who demonstrate civic pride through their gardening efforts.
