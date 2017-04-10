Dr. Andre issues thank you for support of Proposition E
On behalf of the Board of Education, teachers and all employees, and our 7,500 students, I want to express our sincere gratitude to the citizens of this outstanding school district for their support of Proposition E. The success of Prop E ensures that students today, and in the future, will continue to have all of the valuable opportunities, both academic and extracurricular, that we as a collective group of citizens want our students to experience. This historic vote allows the Edwardsville School District 7's plan to ensure its ongoing financial stability and academic excellence.
