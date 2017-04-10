Dr. Andre issues thank you for suppor...

Dr. Andre issues thank you for support of Proposition E

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 7 Read more: RiverBender.com

On behalf of the Board of Education, teachers and all employees, and our 7,500 students, I want to express our sincere gratitude to the citizens of this outstanding school district for their support of Proposition E. The success of Prop E ensures that students today, and in the future, will continue to have all of the valuable opportunities, both academic and extracurricular, that we as a collective group of citizens want our students to experience. This historic vote allows the Edwardsville School District 7's plan to ensure its ongoing financial stability and academic excellence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Edwardsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
brittany hitch (Apr '15) 9 hr EastaBunny 6
Timothy Clark Murder 1980 (Aug '11) 9 hr SeekJustice 32
Nicole Miller-Gulley works at Maryville and Sta... 9 hr ConcernGrimm 3
Any bi/gay want to hook up? (Aug '15) Sun Leslie 4
J. Pugh Sat I know 1
News Prop E Succeeds: Edwardsville proposition passe... Apr 5 MovedOutToo 2
gay 13 year old in edwardsville illinois looki... (Feb '15) Apr 3 Serj 9
See all Edwardsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Edwardsville Forum Now

Edwardsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Edwardsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Edwardsville, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,261 • Total comments across all topics: 280,219,934

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC