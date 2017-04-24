Creativity on display at 7th Annual Children's Art Exhibit at SIUE
The artistic creations of students from the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Early Childhood Center are on display at the 7th Annual Children's Art Exhibit this week. The public is invited to admire the children's creative works in the Morris University Center Meeting Room A through noon on Friday, April 28. The exhibit is in connection with the National Association for the Education of Young Children's Week of the Young Child.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.
Add your comments below
Edwardsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What was going on with all the cops Saturday ni...
|58 min
|BenldSheriff
|2
|double murder in 74 or so (Dec '10)
|8 hr
|RRBum
|31
|unmarked cars are taking pictures on the 4000 b...
|12 hr
|Lmao
|16
|Dead Beat Dads of Collinsville!! Post then & ro... (Dec '11)
|Apr 21
|Vincent
|44
|What bars to meet women 45 to 60 y/o
|Apr 20
|Gerry Tall
|2
|brittany hitch (Apr '15)
|Apr 15
|nunya
|7
|Nicole Miller-Gulley
|Apr 13
|I know
|3
Find what you want!
Search Edwardsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC