Creativity on display at 7th Annual Children's Art Exhibit at SIUE

The artistic creations of students from the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Early Childhood Center are on display at the 7th Annual Children's Art Exhibit this week. The public is invited to admire the children's creative works in the Morris University Center Meeting Room A through noon on Friday, April 28. The exhibit is in connection with the National Association for the Education of Young Children's Week of the Young Child.

