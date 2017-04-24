Creativity on display at 7th Annual C...

Creativity on display at 7th Annual Children's Art Exhibit at SIUE

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: RiverBender.com

The artistic creations of students from the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Early Childhood Center are on display at the 7th Annual Children's Art Exhibit this week. The public is invited to admire the children's creative works in the Morris University Center Meeting Room A through noon on Friday, April 28. The exhibit is in connection with the National Association for the Education of Young Children's Week of the Young Child.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Edwardsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What was going on with all the cops Saturday ni... 58 min BenldSheriff 2
double murder in 74 or so (Dec '10) 8 hr RRBum 31
unmarked cars are taking pictures on the 4000 b... 12 hr Lmao 16
Dead Beat Dads of Collinsville!! Post then & ro... (Dec '11) Apr 21 Vincent 44
What bars to meet women 45 to 60 y/o Apr 20 Gerry Tall 2
brittany hitch (Apr '15) Apr 15 nunya 7
Nicole Miller-Gulley Apr 13 I know 3
See all Edwardsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Edwardsville Forum Now

Edwardsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Edwardsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Edwardsville, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,603 • Total comments across all topics: 280,579,132

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC